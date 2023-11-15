Frito-Lay Recalls Chips

More than 16,000 bags of certain Frito-Lay chips are being recalled over severe health concerns. On Nov. 9, the company issued a voluntary recall of its Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps after receiving a consumer complaint that the product may contain milk, an ingredient that was not declared on the label and may post a risk to those with a milk allergy. The recall marks the latest recall for the company this year and comes after dozens of bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips were recalled over this year for the same reason.

The recall affects 16,100 bags of 6 ¼ oz. Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, according to Frito-Lay and a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No other Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled. The recalled crisps were available for purchase as early as September 13, 2023 and distributed to retail stores and e-commerce customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The products have a use by date 12 MAR 2024, with manufacturing codes 55432514MH, 55432516MH, and 55432517MH impacted.

The recall was issued after Frito-Lay received a consumer complaint, and a subsequent investigation discovered that bags of 6 ¼ oz. Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps may contain caramel seasoned crisps, a product that has milk as an ingredient. Milk, however, is not a listed ingredient on bags of the recalled crisps and is an ingredient that could prove dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those people with a milk allergy, which is one of the most common food allergies in children. While symptoms differ from person to person, they range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Symptoms occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

The FDA said that no allergic reactions have been reported in connection to the recalled crisps. However, officials advised anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity to refrain from eating the recalled Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps. The product should instead be discarded immediately.