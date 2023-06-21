Frito-Lay Issues Recall for Tostitos Salsa

Fans of chips and dips may have to resort to a new snack option. Health officials are warning consumers against dipping their chips in certain dips after Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall this month of one of its salsas. The product, Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips, may contain milk, an ingredient that was not declared on the label and may have life-threatening consequences for those with a milk allergy.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), select 15-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips are affected by the recall. The affected product has a UPC barcode ending in 05597. Only those products with Best Before dates, which can be located on the upper rim of the jar, of either 2 NOV 23 or 3 NOV 23 are included in the recall. The recalled salsa was sold in a glass jar and distributed nationwide at retail stores and via e-commerce channels. The salsa was available to purchase as early as April 5, 2023, per the FDA's notice.

These products were mislabeled with another product's nutritional information and declarations, with the FDA noting, "While the front of the affected jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa, the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product's nutrition information and declarations. As a result, the allergen milk is not declared on the label." One of the most common food allergies in children and the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, known to cause anaphylaxis, signs and symptoms of a milk allergy may occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product, according to the Mayo Clinic. They can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems.

Although no allergic reactions have been reported in connection to the recalled salsa to date, health officials are urging consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk not to consume the product. The recalled product should instead be thrown out.

This marks just the latest recall issued by Frito-Lay. Last month, the popular brand recalled dozens of bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that were distributed to four states after a consumer complaint and subsequent investigation found that Lay's Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. In July 2022, 1 Finger Pty Ltd recalled four Lay's potato chips varieties in Australia due to undeclared milk, wheat, or soy.