Florida Residents Urged to Use Caution With Tap Water After Man Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba

If the pandemic and other looming catastrophes weren't enough, residents in Florida are being warned to not drink their tap water. The health authorities were sparked to act after a man was killed by a rare brain-eating infection after rinsing his sinuses with tap water.

According to Inside Edition, the South Florida man contracted Naegleria fowleri after using tap water to flush his nasal passages. As the outlet notes, health authorities said only distilled or sterile water should be used when cleaning the nose out when they're clogged.

A man in Florida died from a brain-eating amoeba that he may have contracted after rinsing his sinuses with tap water, health officials say. https://t.co/o8c5Y9t3PU — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2023

"DOH-Charlotte, as part of a multi-agency response, is continuing to investigate how this infection occurred and is working with the local public utilities to identify any potential links and make any necessary corrective actions," Florida health authorities said in a statement.

The infection cannot be caught by drinking tap water, but health officials released a long list of warnings for people to avoid. If you're using tap water, they stressed to never sniff the water or suck it into your nose when you're bathing, showering, washing your face or swimming in your small plastic and blow-up pools.

You also shouldn't jump into bath water or put your head under the water. And this goes doubly if you have kids, who shouldn't go unsupervised. They also should be careful with hoses, sprinklers, slip-n-slides, and any other activities that would send water up your nose.

If you're using those small plastic kiddie pools or inflatable pools, be sure they are clean and empty of standing water to dry. And for those with larger pools, never skip keeping your pool water disinfected and clean.

The infection is rare and these guidelines should remain temporary after some answers are obtained. Keep heads on several swivels.