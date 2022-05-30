Fired Arby's Manager Makes Chilling Revelation to Police That Will Ruin Your Next Milkshake

✖

A fired Arby's manager in Vancouver, Washington, is in hot water for more reasons than his disgusting habits with the food at the restaurant. Stephen Sharp was taken into custody by police after investigating child pornography and exploitation at the Arby's he worked at in 2021.

According to Fox 32, police began to look into the heinous content connected to Sharp, including dozens of photos and videos, finally contacting him in early May with their findings. He soon confessed to downloading and distributing the illegal content, including a sexual interest in children, but he also revealed his management style at Arby's was crossing a few lines itself.

I DRINK YOUR MILKSHAKE!!https://t.co/wPHBWVUjEN — Janky Town (@jankytown69) May 25, 2022

After admitting he was a night manager at the Arby's, police obtained a search warrant for his devices and discovered video of Sharp urinating into a milkshake mix container at the fast-food chain.

When presented with the video, Sharp confessed to urinating into the milkshake mixture up to two times. He claimed to do it for sexual gratification and that he risked the urinated mix being served to people. With this information, police urge any customers at the Arby's at 104 Avenue in Vancouver to contact them to be safe.

"The alleged actions of the former franchised employee are abhorrent and unacceptable," Arby's told Fox Television Stations via a spokesperson. "We have taken immediate action with the franchise group who terminated the former employee and is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation."

The chances of the milkshake machine being clean and free of contamination are already fairly low, so finding out that you also run the risk of a rogue manager allegedly peeing into the mix after a night of downloading illegal smut is horrifying.

Sharp is currently in Clark County jail and is up against four counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and assault. He isn't facing any charges on his bathroom habits. So while most reports focus on that aspect, the law is more concerned about the actual crimes.