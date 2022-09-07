FDA Warns Against Giving Certain Baby Formula to Infants

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a new warning in place, and it concerns baby formula. On Tuesday, the FDA issued a warning to parents and caregivers to alert them not to use Mother's Touch Formula. The warning comes months after the United States began to experience baby formula shortages.

According to an official announcement from the FDA, Mother's Touch Formula has not been manufactured in compliance with the organization's infant formula regulations. The FDA also stated that Mother's Touch Formula does not meet the infant formula nutrient requirements for seven nutrients. While labels on the products may claim that there are seven nutrients, that is not the case.

ALERT: @US_FDA has determined that Mother’s Touch Formula is not manufactured in compliance with the FDA’s infant formula regulations. The FDA advises parents and caregivers not to buy or give Mother’s Touch Formula to infants under their care.https://t.co/nGKENLta5d — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) September 6, 2022

As a result, if a child does consume this formula, there are risks of nutrient deficiency and toxicity. On top of it all, Mother's Touch Formula was not tested for the possibility of harmful bacteria, such as Cronobacter, in the product. The FDA is now warning consumers to avoid purchasing Mother's Touch Formula. If they have it in their possession, they are urged to discontinue use and throw it away. The organization also suggested that parents and caregivers reach out to their child's healthcare provider if they have concerns after using the product. Mother's Touch Formula was sold on both the company's website and at local markets in Kinzers, Loganton, and Gap, PA. The company has not addressed the FDA's findings on its website. However, the formula is no longer available to purchase online.

This latest FDA warning comes amid an ongoing shortage of baby formula products in the United States. The shortage began in earnest this past spring following the closure of a major manufacturing plant in Michigan owned by Abbott Nutrition. While the situation has improved more recently, this is still an issue that is facing many Americans. Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich said that this issue was also spurred by "inflation, supply chain shortages and product recalls." He went on to say that the situation is improving as of late and, more specifically, by 25% nationwide.

"Beyond certain supply chain efficiencies and the reopening of the manufacturing plant, our data is demonstrating that there are addition factors that are helping the category to recover, including protocol consolidations and new foreign products entering the market," Reich said, per WHNT News. Datasembly noted that they obtained their information from more than 130,000 stores across the United States.