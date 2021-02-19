Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal

With Easter around the corner and many across the world participating in Lent (meaning they'll be going without beef, pig, or chicken on Fridays), this makes for the perfect time for fast food chains and restaurants to capitalize on the fish boom –– something many places already recognize. While the traditional holiday calls for a completely meatless Friday, fish is still allowed.

While some places like McDonald's offer pescatarian options year-round, many restaurants are creating new items for their menus and making them available for a limited time. Either way, there are many options to keep Lent observers on task for the next month.