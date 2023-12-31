Even More Energy Drinks Were Just Recalled

The Government of Canada has issued a series of recalls on caffeinated energy drinks and drink mixes, though the warning likely doesn't apply to consumers in the U.S. Last week, the Canadian Health service issued a food recall warning for seven more energy drinks, bringing the total to 45 recalled drinks since July of this year. However, the reason for the recalls are inadequate labelling for the bilingual country, which requires caffeine content to be displayed in both French and English.

The new additions to the list of energy drinks recalled in Canada includes the brands ABE, Bleach T4-F, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders, Juvee, One Piece, Operation Phoenix and Up Time. Others on the list include Monster, Prime, 5 Hour and many brands you may have heard of. In each case, the warning on the government website reads: "All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling." That means customers who can read only French and not English might not realize how high the caffeine content is in these drinks. That can be a serious health risk – as we were all reminded this month through the Pandera Bread Charged Lemonade story.

Many of the biggest energy drink brands are represented on the list of 45 recalls in Canada right now. The warning asks vendors not to serve, sell or distribute these recalled drinks, and it warns customers not to consume them or keep them in the house where they could be found by an unsuspecting person. Those who have suffered adverse effects because of the labeling issues can find resources on the government website.

Some of the drinks also clash with Canada's laws on caffeine content itself. The country limits the amount of caffeine in a single-serving to 180 miligrams at most, but a few of the products on the list are higher than that. In the U.S., that restriction seems to be much higher, though the risks of heavy caffeine use are well documented.

Still, the recalls on these drinks refer mainly to non-compliance issues, meaning that customers who have had energy drinks in Canada or nearby parts of the U.S. are not in danger of adverse effects from contamination or illness. The recalls are meant to force these brands to create the proper labels for the Canadian market, and to tailor their products to the local laws with the right caffeine doses. Hopefully Canadians will see their favorite energy drink back on the shelves soon with labels in French and English.