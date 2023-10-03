Emergency Alert Test Will Sound on All US Cellphones, TVs, Radios This Week

The U.S. government is testing a nationwide federal alert system on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. That means all U.S. cell phones will receive an emergency alert message at the same time, in addition to alerts on all TVs and radios. According to a report by CBS News, the alert will read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The U.S. government has two alert systems in place – Wireless Emergency Alerts, which go straight to nearly all cell phones in the country, and the Emergency Alert System, which broadcasts on TVs and radios. These systems are managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Emergency Alert System was created in 2011 in the face of increasingly frequent national disasters, though there are many possible applications for these alerts. Meanwhile, the Wireless Emergency Alert system is newer and has only been tested in this way twice before.

"With the combination, you're going to catch a wide swath of people," said researcher Joseph Trainor in an interview with CBS News. "We know that they are effective systems. Like any system, there are strengths and weaknesses. How many characters you can use, how much you can transmit, how fast you can get it out. Every system has limits, and that's why we tell people, when we are giving advice about building warning systems, you don't ever want to rely on just one thing."

Cell phones will receive this emergency alert once when it first goes out, but the alert will last for 30 minutes on radio and TV. According to FEMA, cell phones will delay the alert if the user is on a call at the time. It also won't go through if the device is turned off or in airplane mode for the duration of the half-hour.

FEMA is required to test this alert system at least once every three years, and the last test was in 2021. Trainor explained: "If at some point the time comes that we need to put a wireless emergency alert to the entire nation, for some really serious, catastrophic event, the ability to send out messages in little places, smaller counties, smaller geographic areas, is not the same as having the capacity to distribute those messages across the entire system. So, one of the reasons that you might do something like this is to test the technological limits of the system, to make sure that it's available in that way."

The emergency alert test will hit cell phones in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m. ET, and will begin broadcasting on TV and radio at the same time. Users are not required to take any action or acknowledge receipt of the notification.