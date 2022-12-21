Elf on the Shelf Ideas: 20 Funny Creations to Finish out the Christmas Season
Another year has come to test the creative limits of parents when it comes to Elf on the Shelf ideas. If your household elf's routine is beginning to feel stale, here are a few ways you can shake it up this year and keep your little ones on their best behavior. Hopefully there are at least a few ideas on this list that will be new to you – even if you're an Elf on the Shelf veteran.
The Elf on the Shelf is a fun idea introduced to the mainstream in 2005. It is a flexible figurine of a Christmas elf that is ostensibly there to keep an eye on children and report back to Santa Claus. This is a tangible reminder for kids to behave if they want presents, but for many families, it is also a fun daily game of hide and seek. Parents may have their kids at a disadvantage here, however, because they can turn to social media for some fresh ideas for their elves.
By the end of the month, many parents are scratching their heads wondering where else they can possibly hide Santa's little spy. If you're looking for some inspiration, here are some Elf on the Shelf success stories that you can use in your house.
Outside
As much fun as your house is, your elf might position himself to be looking outside — especially if there's something interesting going on out there, like snowfall.
Freezer
The elf is a cold weather creature by nature, so it should be no surprise to find him in the refrigerator or the freezer cooling off.
Hammock
Assuming your elf doll is relatively light, you can fashion a hammock for him surprisingly easily out of garland, toilet paper or even a face mask. This opens up a lot of options to display your elf lounging around the house.
Quarantine
Some families are putting their elf into quarantine for a while — either to help normalize the process for their kids or simply to give themselves a break from the daily movements.
Socially conscious
Sadly, this holiday season comes with more dire COVID-19 statistics in the U.S., and public health protocols remain on the forefront of many conversations. You can keep one of the elves by the sinks in your home to remind your kids — and loved ones — that they need to wash up any chance they get.
Coffee Maker
One great place to set the Elf up is in the first place parents will be in the morning: right by the coffee maker. If the Elf makes a mess, what better way for the kids to show off their good behavior than by helping to clean it up?
Gone Fishin'
This family's elf is doing some early morning fishing, though he might not like what he catches. This is probably a favorite among children.
Bowling
The Elf on the Shelf isn't just for kids. It can help grown-ups realize their life-long dream of having a bowling alley in the house. This one looks like it took some crafting skills, but it's worth it.
Egg Graffiti
Freddys antics over the last couple of days ?? ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ #goodmorning #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #howdoyoulikeyoureggsinthemorning #hiding #playingcards #cheekyelf #freddytheelf #freddy #christmas #christmasfun #christmasmagic #mumlife #mumofboys #motherhoodunplugged #raisingboys #mumsofinstagram #motherhoodthroughinstagram
Now this is a busy Elf. It's a risky move to have your Elf prank your kids, but maybe it'll help teach them what not to do. As for the card game, there are no poker chips in sight, so this Elf is still setting a good example.
Sealed Jar
Obviously, the quickest way to any child's heart is with a good old-fashioned fart joke. Some depict the elf as hiding inside the jar from a fart, while others say that the elf farted inside the jar, challenging kids to open it up and take a whiff.
Skyrockets in flight
Incoming! Have the cute elves can make an entrance by placing them in balloons to land on your Christmas tree or even hanging around the staircase railing. Simply attach balloons to a little bucket and place the elf inside, or create paper airplanes that read, "We've landed!"
Zoo
Having the Elf interact with other stuffed toys is an old standby, but this is a whole new level. Maybe this will convince the kids to put their own toys away, so that they can't be herded into a strange Elf petting zoo.
Jenga
Something about the game Jenga just seems to fit with the scale of the Elf on the Shelf, and match his M.O. Some parents have set up their elf with a real Jenga set while others have him building with other materials, including chocolate bars or candy canes.
Wine sh(elf)
It's a long, tiresome month for the Elf on the Shelf. Let him unwind a little, put him where your kids (hopefully) never look.
Twister
Take advantage of the Elf's flexibility! This one is great because it's so easy to make yet so funny once you do. Bonus points for getting some more toys in there with the elf.
Star
Sometimes it's best to hide right in plain sight! Put the Elf up top where only the abominable snowman can reach.
Sleepover
At the end of the day, The Elf is there to make the children happy, so make sure they get some quality time.