Don Lemon Gets Massive Payday After CNN Firing, Report Claims

It's been nearly a year since CNN fired anchor Don Lemon, but the network just settled his contract dispute at last. According to a report by The Wrap, CNN paid Lemon about $24.5 million – about the same amount he would have been paid for finishing out his contract at the network. Lemon was contracted for another three and a half years at the time of his firing, with a term ending in 2026.

Lemon was fired from CNN in April of 2023 after a rocky few months on the air. He anchored his own primetime shows from 2014 until September of 2022 when he was moved to the new morning show CNN This Morning. Many commenters perceived this as a demotion for Lemon and felt that his on-screen presence was more suited to evening news, not early morning banter. Many attributed the move to then-CNN head Chris Licht, who was making many drastic changes to the network at the time.

Whatever the reason, Lemon struggled on the morning show as viewers thought he had an awkward dynamic with his co-anchors, Caitlin Collins and Poppy Harlow. The three even had some high-profile arguments on the show, including one that landed Lemon in hot water and is often cited as the reason for his termination. In February of 2023, the trio reported on comments from Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, who had suggested there should be "mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old." Lemon remarked that this could be slippery slope, since some might say that 54-year-old Haley wasn't in her prime either.

"Sorry, a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," Lemon said. That particular comment sparked outrage as many felt it was misogynistic. Lemon issued an apology, but the story brought increased scrutiny down on his past actions as well as his rapport with Collins and Harlow. In April, Lemon announced that he had been fired unceremoniously, and had not even been informed in person.

Licht was also fired in June of 2023, and many of his big changes for CNN were reversed or toned down. In a later interview with Kara Swisher, Lemon seemed to feel that his own termination was related to Licht's tumultuous tenure at the network, saying: "The strategy and their content and the direction they wanted to go in – I was not a part of that. They did not want me to be a part of that, and I think that has, from what has played out publicly as it relates to CNN, as it relates to management, and what they're doing now, I think that it's obvious that they didn't want me to be a part of that."