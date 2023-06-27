Domino's Makes Major Change to Deliveries

Domino's just unveiled a new feature for its delivery service, perfect for feeding a group on the go. It is called Pinpoint Delivery, and it allows users to drop a pin on a map and get their food delivered to public places like parks, beaches and sporting events. It is now available on the Domino's mobile app.

Domino's announced Pinpoint Delivery as a "new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches." The company hopes that it will empower customers to order delivery from a "countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address." It is fairly simple to do – while creating an order, customers must select the "Pinpoint Delivery" option, then create a pin on the map for the driver to follow.

After that, the app will show the delivery driver's GPS location in real time and provide a constantly-updating estimation of their arrival. Users will get text updates and alerts from the driver so that they can meet them at the correct place. You will be asked to provide some information to help the driver find you as well.

Users will be asked to provide a brief physical description of themselves so that the driver knows who to look for when they arrive at the pinned location. Most helpfully, the app will create "a visual signal" on the user's phone so that they can try and get the driver's attention. This may prove helpful in a public place – especially on a busy day.

These new features should be easy to use for those who are familiar with rideshare and taxi services, as well as some other delivery apps for food or retail goods. Widely available features like this help Domino's stand out in the crowded pizza delivery market where other fast food chains dare not go. At the time of this writing, Pinpoint Delivery is available throughout the U.S. for anyone using the Domino's mobile app.