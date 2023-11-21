Disneyland Permanently Closing Beloved Attraction on December 10

A beloved Disneyland attraction is closing after more than 20 years at the California park. The Beast's Library, a unique attraction that allows guests to explore the Beauty and the Beast character's secret library, is set to permanently close on Sunday, Dec. 10, Disneyland officials announced last week.

Located inside the Sorcerer's Workshop in Hollywood Land at Disney's California Adventure Park, the Beast's Library attraction allows guests to enter a chamber modeled after the Beast's secret library from Beauty and the Beast. The hidden attraction features a portrait of the Prince hung in the center of the room, and guests can watch as the handsome prince transforms into the Beast depicted in the 1991 animated film. Meanwhile, the enchanted book in the library asks guests a series of questions to determine which Disney character best fits their personality. The library was considered a secret attraction, as it does not appear on any official Disneyland park map, per Inside the Magic.

Here is a look inside of The Beast’s Library in the Animation Building at DCA!



This portion of the Sorcerer’s Workshop will be closing December 10th. pic.twitter.com/gKwGERaTP0 — The Entertainment Connection (@TheEntConnect) November 17, 2023

The Beast's Library will close on Dec. 10 following a 22-year run, the attraction having first opened back in 2001. It will be replaced by Disney's Imagination Campus, an educational program aimed at teaching students how to use their imagination to solve various challenges. A Disneyland official told KTLA, "Our plan is for Imagination Campus to use the Beast's Library space moving forward and the final day for guests to experience Beast's Library will be Dec. 10."

"Through our unique curriculum and learning environment, we are committed to fostering creative thinking, fearless exploration and, of course, Disney magic," Disney said when describing the Imagination Campus. "It is our mission to provide students with the tools they need to express themselves creatively and academically and to prepare them for real-world challenges."

News of the Beast's Library impending permanent closure hasn't been met with the best response. On X (formerly Twitter), Theme Park Wizard said, "Oh no! The imagination campus will be moving from blue sky cellar into the very awesome and usable space at animation academy inside the beasts library. Now that is tragic." Another person said that their "heart is being RIPPED OUT OF MY CHEST," with somebody else writing, "Mourning the news about Beast's Library closing in CA Adventure please respect my privacy at this time."

According to Inside the Magic, public access to Beast's Library will end on Dec. 10, with Disney Imagination Campus taking over the spot on Dec. 15.