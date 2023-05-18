Disney Closing Exorbitant Star Wars Attraction

Walt Disney World is closing the Star Wars: Galactic Experience attraction, a two-day experience known more for its cost than its features. The final voyages will take place in September. Galactic Starcruiser opened in March 2022.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," Disney said in a statement Thursday, reports CNBC. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

While the hotel offered Star Wars fans a state-of-the-art experience set in their favorite galaxy far, far away, Disney could never overcome the negative press surrounding its cost. It was $1,200 per person per day, with family packages approaching $6,000 for the two-day experience. That's about the price of a week-long trip to Disney World for a small family, and those don't usually require you to sleep in a windowless berth.

Those who could do the two-day experience were in for a treat though. The cost included all food and drinks, except alcoholic and specialty beverages, and a trip to the Hollywood Studios park. Visitors also got a Magic Band and valet service at drop-off.

The experience also put visitors inside a Star Wars story. Voyagers met cast members dressed as aliens and could choose light or dark side journeys. During the trip, a First Order officer and stormtroopers board the ship to find Resistance spies. Guests can choose to help the First Order or Resistance. There were also appearances from Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren. Marvel Comics even published a limited series tie-in story, and the Halcyon appeared in other Star Wars media. The experience earned Disney a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space.

Disney still has the immersive Galaxy's Edge attractions, which were duplicated in both Disney World and Disneyland. In Orlando, guests can find the attractions at Hollywood Studios, while fans in Anaheim can visit Batuu in Disneyland Park. Like Starcruiser though, Galaxy's Edge features characters introduced during sequel movies, which include The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Disney reportedly spent $2 billion to build the Star Wars lands.