Demi Rose's Most Sultry Recent Instagram Photos
While Demi Rose kicked off the year with some sultry, revealing looks after she traveled in Africa and the Maldives, it is hard to compare with the output she has delivered as we inch closer to Valentine's Day. The model and Instagram influencer has posted photos that push the limits of Instagram's terms of service in recent days, leaving fans waiting for more.
Rose's latest posts showcase the model's voluptuous figure and bring in a mixture of spirituality and inner exploration that might be unexpected for some fans. The photos also cover the gamut of activities that Rose keeps herself busy with all day, at least in the way she's crafted on social media.
The model is always exercising, stretching, posing and sunbathing all around her home in Ibiza. The regular activities and food posts typically come with her stories, though it'd be nice to see some everyday activities tossed into the dreamy model photographs.
Still, fans are pleased with Rose and want more. Scroll down and see some of the best Rose has posted in recent weeks as we go deeper into February.
It's A Stretch
Here we see Demi Rose doing what she's calling "stretches." An actual fitness instructor might have some issues with her form, but she's technically stretching in the end. Here, in reality, some of us are merely stretching for the remote.
Pretty in Pink
"On Wednesdays we wear pink," Rose writes in the caption for this photo. Not sure if this is an actual rule for fashion or just a personal note she tries to follow. Perhaps she carried them down from the top of the tallest mount in Ibiza to lead the other models to glory.
It's Bliss
Pushing the limits of what Instagram will allow, this photo features a lot of rear view for Ms. Rose and a dog too. "My wish is to stay always like this. Living quietly in a corner of bliss," she wrote in the caption.
Magnetism
This photo has Rose posing in front of the third most magnetic field on the planet. She adds that the North Pole and Bermuda Triangle are the top of the heap, but this one is special for your model on the grow.
"Some say that there is a goddess called Tanit who is protector of women and still watches over Ibiza. Tanit is a warrior goddess of dance, fertility, creation and destruction and that her place of residence is the west coast, home of the sunset, in particular the area around Atlantis and the mystical Es Vedra," Rose writes in the caption.
La Mer
Is Demi Rose a major Bobby Darin fan? Does she just enjoy the song, "Beyond the Sea?" Or maybe she's a big Bioshock fan and just wants to head to that undersea city offering freedom to choose and fighting the desire to obey. Now would you kindly scroll down?
Exploring the Outer World
In this photo, the outer world is a beautiful slice you might see in a period film from the ancient period or in some soaked sun drama. The inner world, we're not sure. But it is confined within this form-fitting white dress.
Double Vision
When Demi Rose asks her fans to pick from several different photos, they likely aren't aware that there is a true secret choice in every photo. Do we know what it is? No. We're still trying to figure that out. But choose wisely.
Don't Look Back
This one is just a cheeky way for Rose to show off her assets without being extremely crass. Yes, it could be a deep statement on the need to keep looking forward and focusing on the needs of your future as opposed to the failures of your past. But it's also a butt photo.
Mirror in the Bathroom
And finally we have a short clip of Rose in the mirror, with a skimpy bikini barely hiding her body and tempting her fans to pay attention a bit more. Hard to top.