Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.

This recall impacts six Colgate products, all of which must be stored between certain temperatures. They were either too hot or too cold at some point during the distribution process and were briefly stocked at Family Dollar locations before the recall was enacted. The states impacted are Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Voluntary Recall of Certain Colgate Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements https://t.co/ofJVRDPup7 pic.twitter.com/gnGl0qXpla — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) September 19, 2022

The impacted products are Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste sold in 2.1-ounce containers, Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste sold in 4.2-ounce containers, Colgate Optic White Mouthwash sold in 16 fluid ounce containers, Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste sold in 30-ounce containers, Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh sold in 3.2-ounce containers and Colgate Optic White Stin Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint sold in 4.2-ounce containers. There are SKU number associated with each product listed on the FDA's website, but there are no lot numbers or batch codes to further identify the recalled products.

It's not clear what the risks of storing these products outside of their recommended temperature range actually are. So far, the company and the retailer have reportedly not received any complaints about the products or accounts of illness from customers. Customers with further questions are directed to call Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687. Customers in possession of recalled products can return them for a refund at the point or purchase, even without a receipt.

If you are experiencing any medical issues you believe are related to this recall, contact your physician immediately. For the latest updates on recalls, visit the FDA's website or follow one of its related social media accounts.