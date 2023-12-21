Christmas Day 2023: What's Open and Closed on December 25

Christmas falls on a Monday this year, meaning that if you're missing an ingredient for your Christmas Day feast or forgot to check someone off your shopping list, you may be out of luck. Knowing which stores are open and which are closed on Christmas Day 2023, Monday, Dec. 25, can help the holiday pass with a breeze. Although several big box retailers are set to close their doors, others are set to remain open on Dec. 25. Others, meanwhile, will operate on shortened hours. If you need to know if Target, Walmart, McDonald's, Starbucks, or other stores are opened or closed, look no further. Keep scrolling to see which stores and restaurants are remaining open on Christmas Day 2023 and which ones will keep their doors closed.

Walmart Shoppers hoping to by any (very) last-minute presents at Walmart will have to look elsewhere. Walmart stores have historically closed on Christmas Day, a tradition the company will maintain this holiday season, with the company confirming to USA TODAY that all Walmart stores will once again be closed on Dec. 25.

Target While Target is keeping its doors open on Christmas Eve, with most stores set to be open until 8 p.m. local time on Sunday, Dec. 24, the retailer will be closed on Christmas Day. Similar to Walmart, the decision is not much of a surprise, as Target typically chooses to remain closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks (Photo: Starbucks) Whether you are heading to see family on Christmas Day or starting your trip back home, a coffee pick-me-up thankfully won't be too difficult to come by. Most Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day. In a previous statement to Delish regarding their stance on remaining open on Christmas, a spokesperson said, "Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the entire community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs." While it is likely that your local Starbucks location will be open on Dec. 25, it is always a good idea to give them a call to make sure. It is likely that while open, Starbucks stores will be operating on shortened hours due to the holiday, meaning some stores may close early.

Dunkin' (Photo: Dunkin') "America runs on Dunkin," and as such, the beloved coffee chain is set to keep most of its locations open on Christmas Day. Similar to Starbucks, though, it is advised you check your nearest location to confirm store hours for the holidays.

What stores are open Christmas Day 2023? 7-Eleven: Most stores open 24 hours

ALDI: Most locations will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albertson: Some locations will be closed all day and others will close early. It is advised

customers check with their local store for specific hours

Circle K: Most stores open 24 hours

Cumberland Farms: Most locations will open at 7 a.m.

CVS: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food Lion: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Publix: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Safeway: Most locations will be open

Speedway: Most Speedway locations will stay open 24/7

Travel Centers of America: Most locations will remain open

Walgreens: All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open Christmas Day, but hours may vary

Wawa: Open 24/7

What restaurants and fast food chains are open Christmas Day 2023? While some restaurants and fast food chains will be open on Christmas Day, hours vary by location and it is recommended you checl with your local restaurant for its specific hours. Arby's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Dunkin'

Jimmy John's

Starbucks

Waffle House

McDonald's

Taco Bell

Popeye's

Burger King

Hooters (open from 4 p.m. to its regular closing time)