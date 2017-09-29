Woman Developed Spontaneous Orgasms After Smoking Cannabis

A 40-year-old woman developed climactic surprises after using marijuana, a study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy outlines.

The woman reported to medical professionals that she was experiencing spontaneous orgasms without having any sexual activity. They began after she engaged in a five-hour sexual encounter with a man, in which both partners consumed marijuana before having intercourse.

Prior to these spontaneous climaxes, the woman said she had participated in tantra yoga sessions to improve her mind-body connection and enhance her orgasmic potential.

She visited the doctor after researching her bizarre condition. She feared she had developed Restless Genital Syndrome, an uncommon condition that leaves a person feeling genital or clitoral sensations without having a conscious sexual drive, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. In these cases, though, patients didn’t achieve orgasm from their arousal, which is often accompanied by restless legs or an overactive bladder.

In what appears to be the first case of cannabis-induced orgasms — which also came with diminished consciousness and mild retrograde amnesia — doctors suggested that the woman avoid engaging in sex and smoking marijuana at the same time. To ensure her symptoms stopped, the woman avoided all sexual activity.

She didn’t stop smoking marijuana, though, and the herb seems to have triggered continued spontaneous orgasms. She reported that when she ingested a large amount of cannabis, she experienced an orgasm within one minute.

While authors of the case report cite the woman’s marijuana use as a potential factor of her condition, they note that her previous aggressive sex session could also contribute to her bizarre problem.

“Apart from the use of cannabis, we speculate that the continuous five hour duration of hard pounding sexual activity may have led to an over-activation of the pudendal nerve resulting in a rebound effect, which made the spontaneous orgasms completely uncontrollable giving rise to a very understandable anxiety and panic,” they wrote.

Authors add that this case is important not only for physicians to understand but it may also effect people who are highly exposed to both rough sexual activity and cannabis, like those in the adult industry.