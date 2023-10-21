Bigfoot Expert Notices Surprising Detail About Colorado Footage

Much like our current fascination with UFOs and the existence of alien life, there is always a healthy interest in the noble Sasquatch. The hairy forest protector recently returned to the headlines due to a purported video from a couple in Colorado who claims to have witnessed a bigfoot.

According to the New York Post, the new footage has once again raised questions about the validity of the sighting but it left one Bigfoot expert raising his eyebrows. Michael Rugg, the curator of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in California, told the outlet he couldn't fully debunk the video from the couple, but he did have questions.

It’s story time y’all! On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to... Posted by Shannon Parker on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

"I have to say I looked at the video and [the creature] had a strong possibility of being a guy in a suit. It didn't look right to me," he said. "It's not muscular enough. There's not enough detail to be able to judge it but it wouldn't surprise me if somebody from [another Bigfoot] museum was out to build up publicity."

Shannon and Stetson Parker stand by their claims, though, according to the Post. They were sightseeing from a "narrow gauge rail line" between Durango and Silverton. "We were looking for elk in the mountains and my husband sees something moving and then can't really explain it. So he's like 'Bigfoot!'" the couple told the outlet. "It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he's like camouflaged when crouching down... if you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we're convinced."

The couple also added that the train conductor on the rail had heard about a prior sighting during the winter. "He said that he went out snowshoeing in those mountains before and had seen footprints that were larger and of much bigger stride than snowshoes would have been," Parker told the outlet.

Obviously, many in the comments of the Facebook post and on social media noted that they didn't buy it and felt it was unbelievable. As far as Rugg is concerned, Bigfoot is real, even if this sighting isn't convincing him.

"They are out there. I saw one when I was a child. It was a great big hairy man about two or three feet taller than my parents. And the one I saw had a plaid shirt just on its arm," he told the Post. " I figured it took it off a clothesline, got it up to the armpit and it wouldn't go further because it was too small for him, so he left it on his arm. It was quite a sight seeing a bigfoot just standing there with a shirt on one arm."

He also claims he heard a Sasquatch scream several times in the past, including one where it joined in with another pack of animals. "One bigfoot was screaming and others responded then a pack of coyotes joined in.... we've had that happen a few times," Rugg said. "The dogs here learn that if Bigfoot goes through your yard, you don't bark and wake up people, because he doesn't want people to know it's there."

So guess what that means? Sasquatch is shy, dogs are not our best friends, and they're secretly rooting for the giant forest ape-man. I'd almost rather it be a man in a suit than to see dogs dragged through the mud like that.