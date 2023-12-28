Baby Toy Recalled Over Choking Hazard Amidst Christmas Season

The Riff Raff Baby toy "Riff the Fox Teether" was recalled just before the Christmas holiday, raising concern that some may have been given as gifts unknowingly. The plastic toy for infants has two small parts that can detatch, creating a serious choking hazard. The New Zeland government's regulatory agency announced the recall last week, and is still trying to get the word out.

The Riff the Fox Teether is a plastic fox with a stick figure-like body and a large head. According to New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the fox's ears can become detached, posing a risk for choking. The agency asks that consumers stop using the toy immediately and not give it to any children. They can send an email to productsafetyinfo@riffraffbaby.com to get a refund.

Riff Raff Baby has numerous products for infants and new parents, including toys, books and specialty items like hooded towels. In particular, the company sells "sleep toys" which are part stuffed animal, part blanket made for infants to hold in the cradle. The company has several characters to choose from including the fox, raccoon, koala, bear, bunny and fawn.

"Riff Raff's mission is to deliver magic moments and lasting memories to families all over the world through exceptional customer experience and industry-leading product solutions," reads the company's description. It also proclaims a "parents supporting parents" approach, with an emphasis on creativity and flexibility. Many product reviews on the site indicate that Riff Raff products were given as gifts this holiday season, so hopefully news of the recall spreads to all those customers.

While this recall was initiated in New Zealand, Riff Raff toys are also sold in the U.S. Here, product recalls are generally handled by the U.S. Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC website includes options to subscribe for alerts and updates about recalls via email or other means. There, you can also search for specific products or look at categories of products to recent recalls that may affect you.