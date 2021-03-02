✖

Amazon recently made a slight update to their app logo for one very particular reason. According to The Verge, the company changed the appearance of the app logo, which they debuted in January, after some noted that it resembled a toothbrush-style mustache, one that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sported. Amazon stated that they made the change after listening to customer feedback after the logo was initially rolled out.

The Verge noted that the toothbrush-style mustache was popular in the early 1900s. However, after Hitler sported the same style of facial hair, that particular mustache style has forever been associated with him. In an effort to avoid any comparisons to the dictator, Amazon decided to subtly change its app logo. The updated logo now features a two-toned piece of blue tape that adorns the top of the icon. An Amazon spokesperson released a statement about this update, which read, "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

These changes to the Amazon app logo comes amid major changes for the company in general. In early February, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, announced that he would be stepping down from the position later this year. Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, will replace him. These changes will occur in the third quarter of this year. Bezos will subsequently transition into his role as the executive chair of Amazon's board. At the time, Bezos penned a message to "his fellow Amazonians" to let them know about these upcoming changes within the company.

“I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," Bezos stated. "In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence." The Amazon founder noted that this change will allow him to shift his focus and spend more time on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spaceship company, The Washington Post, and the Amazon Day 1 fund.