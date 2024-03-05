Woman Allegedly Suffered 'Traumatic Brain Injury' on Universal Studios Orlando Ride

A Florida woman is suing Universal Orlando Resort after she allegedly suffered a traumatic brain injury after riding a roller coaster at the Universal Studios Florida theme park. Geriann Irwin Clem and her husband, Richard Clem, are seeking over $50,000 in damages following their Feb. 11 visit to the park, during which Geriann says she suffered "severe and permanent personal injuries" while riding the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

A lawsuit filed in Orange County last week seeking action against Universal City Development Partners, Ltd for "personal injuries and damages" claims Gariann rode the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster on Feb. 11, per Fox 35 Orlando. The popular ride climbs toward the sky at a 90-degree angle before a "ferocious drop," reaching speeds of 65 mph, according to Universal Orlando's website. According to the lawsuit, the ride also reaches heights of 167 feet and has twists, turns, drops, and flips.

During her ride, Geriann claims her "head shook violently and slammed into her seat's headrest throughout the duration of the ride." According to the lawsuit, she "suffered severe and permanent personal injuries and damages including, but not limited to, a traumatic brain injury, pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life in the past, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life in the future; medical, nursing, and rehabilitation expenses in the past, medical nursing, and rehabilitation expenses in the future, lost wages in the past, and the capacity to earn money in the future."

Geriann and her husband are suing Universal City Development Partners, Ltd for "personal injuries and damages" in excess of $50,000. The couple claims the theme park "failed to properly restrain" Geriann's head, and "failed to adequately warn" her that her head would be shaken and slammed against the headrest. The suit also states that warning signs posted outside the coaster were "inadequate." The couple is demanding a jury trial.

Universal Orlando Resort has not publicly commented on the lawsuit at this time. A rider safety page on the theme park's website states that ride warning signs can be found at the entrance of each ride that can help guests "make an informed decision about your ability to safely and conveniently experience everything Universal Orlando has to offer." The page also states that "All passenger restraint systems, including lap bars, shoulder harnesses, and seat belts must be positioned and fastened properly to assure guest safety."

