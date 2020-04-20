Donald Trump's Old Friend Piers Morgan Blasts Him for 'Failing the American People' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Donald Trump's old friend Piers Morgan has expressed disapproval with the way the President has been handling the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Morgan blasted Trump for "failing the American people" with his response to the outbreak. The British broadcaster went on to say that he has watched Trump on the frequent White House briefings "with mounting horror."

"He's turning these briefings into a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan, almost like a rally to him — almost like what's more important is winning the election in November," Morgan went on to say, as reported by CNN. He then addressed Trump directly: "You will win the election in November if you get this right. If you stop making it about yourself and make it about the American people and show that you care about them over yourself, you will win. And, conversely, you will lose the election in November if you continue to make it about yourself, you continue playing silly politics, continue targeting Democrat governors because that suits you for your electoral purposes."

TV host Piers Morgan says President Trump has turned his White House coronavirus briefings into "a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan, almost like a rally to him". https://t.co/pPstQ17B4u — CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2020

Morgan also discussed what he saw as parallels between the respective responses from the U.S. and U.K. toward the deadly pandemic. "You have two populist leaders in Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. And all the tricks that they used to become popular and to win elections and to lead their countries are now being tested in a very different way," Morgan stated. "It's not about partisan politics anymore. It's about plain war crisis leadership." He added, "What I've noticed with both Boris Johnson and with Donald Trump is an apparent inability to segue into being war leaders. They're still playing the old games of party politics."

Morgan's comments have certainly ignited conversation on Twitter, with one Trump supporter saying, "Stop making Piers Morgan matter. He's not a voting American, he doesn't have a talent, what does he do besides just talk about other people? Ignore him!" Someone else replied, "Donald Trump goes way back with him. They know each other well. I saw the interview live. He was speaking about how bad UK responded as well as US. He noted trump NEVER shows empathy. He said Trump should admit our mistakes and move forward. He’s right. I hope Trump was watching," At this time, Trump does not appear to have responded to Morgan's comments himself.