Donald Trump's Latest 'Florida' Tweet Sparks Heated Reactions From Social Media
President Donald Trump sparked a heated response on Twitter following an early morning tweet about The Villages in Florida. In the Monday morning tweet, the president praised The Villages' Mark Morse and Gary Lester for stepping "up to the plate" amid the coronavirus pandemic and vowed to visit the community, which he has visited in the past, "soon."
Congratulations to all of my many friends at The Villages in Florida on having done so well, and with such great spirit, during these rather unusual times. So proud of everyone! Mark Morse & Gary Lester have really stepped up to the plate. Hope to see everyone soon.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2020
The president's tweet came after Florida Politics reported on April 15 that more than 100 residents at The Villages had tested positive for the coronavirus after the community initially refused to cancel a number of events, such as club meetings. It also came as the state began to reopen beaches despite the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise.
As with many of Trump's tweets in recent weeks, the Monday morning tweet sparked a heated response. With minutes, social media flooded the comments, many reacting to the way in which the president has handled the global pandemic. Keep scrolling to see some of the responses to Trump’s tweet.
