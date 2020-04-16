Stimulus Checks: $2000 Monthly Payment Proposal Sparks Big Reactions Online

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House and Congress previously agreed to a $2 trillion stimulus package that would provide for a one-time $1200 check to most Americans. Since the health crisis surrounding the coronavirus continues, House Democrats introduced a new plan on Tuesday that would allow even more financial aid to Americans. The Emergency Money for the People Act, which was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan and Rep. Ro Khanna and is co-sponsored by 17 other Democratic co-sponsors, seeks to give Americans ages 16 and older $2000 per month for six months, per Business Insider. Understandably, given that this stimulus package would provide more, much-needed aid to American citizens, social media users have spoken out regarding this news.

"The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families," Ryan said in a press release. "Many Ohioans are just receiving – or about to receive – the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it's time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic."

Shortly after the news of this possible new stimulus plan was revealed, people flocked to social media to have their own say on this matter. And, naturally, there were plenty of different opinions regarding this proposed plan.