Husband of Viral Grandma Who Invited Teen Through Accidental Text, Dies Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Lonnie Dench, the husband of Wanda Dench, the Arizona grandmother who went viral in 2016 after she inadvertently invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner, has died after contracting the coronavirus. Dench passed away on Sunday, April 5. Jamal Hinton, the then-teenager involved in the heartwarming story, confirmed the news on Twitter. Hinton added in a subsequent update that "Wanda is not sick."

"As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it," Hinton announced. "He passed away Sunday morning. but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!"

Wanda also confirmed her husband's passing to AZFamily.com. In a statement to the outlet, she said that her husband "had the truest heart of love, like no other. He did so many acts of kindness that no one ever heard about. He was my hero. And I’m a better person because of him."

Dench's passing came just days after Hinton had revealed on April 1 that both Dench and his wife had contracted the virus. In a tweet, he revealed that Dench had been hospitalized and was suffering from both the coronavirus and pneumonia. He asked for his followers to "please send words of love and encouragement their way." He provided more details in a video shared shortly after.

"Lonnie is in the hospital. He cannot have visitors currently because of course COVID-19 and pneumonia on top of that," Hinton said, explaining that Wanda was fighting the virus from home. "She is really scared. I know that Lonnie is really scared. But I told them both that they're both strong and that they're going to pull through with this. I just need your guys' wishes and prayers to help them do it."

News of Dench's death quickly struck social media, many reaching out to offer words of support and condolences.

"Lonnie, the husband of Wanda who welcomed a young man into their home for thanksgiving after a wrong text, passed away from COVID19," wrote one person. "May we remember his welcoming spirit and heart of gold. The world needs more people like these two. Pray for Wanda (who is also infected)."

"I have been following along with their twitter thanksgiving every year since it started, it always puts a smile on my face," commented somebody else. "This is f—in heartbreaking [sad face emoticon] rip lonnie."

The Dench family and Hinton had become a social media sensation after Wanda accidentally texted the then 19-year-old in 2016, believing that she was actually texting her grandson. Despite the mishap, Hinton still showed up to Thanksgiving dinner at the Dench household, a tradition that has been maintained for four Thanksgivings in a row.