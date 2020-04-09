Coronavirus Aid Package: What More Americans Can Expect Amid Pandemic

As concerns around the coronavirus have upended life for a vast number of U.S. citizens, there is an upcoming one-time payment of $1,200. While those checks have yet to arrive, there are a number of other packages that could be on their way to help offset the financial impact brought by social distancing guidelines. As USA Today reports, a second stimulus packaged is already being discussed.

"We could very well do a second round," President Donald Trump said Monday at a White House news conference. "It is absolutely under serious consideration." This would be in addition to the three stimulus bills currently approved by Congress, the largest is a $2.2 trillion economic recovery package which includes the one-time payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans.

Some Republicans in Congress initially disputed the possibility, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that there will be more, but it "will need to be tailored to the actual needs of our nation." Here's a look at what some of the additional aid packages could entail in the weeks ahead.