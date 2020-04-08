Senator Bernie Sanders Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

It has been announced that Senator Bernie Sanders is officially dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race. Sanders was former Vice President Joe Biden's only remaining contender, which essentially secures the nomination for Biden. Sanders announced late Wednesday morning that he would be suspending his campaign as a presidential hopeful.

Sanders' bid for the nomination started off strong, as he picked up some state wins early on in the primary elections, but the momentum seemed short-lived, as Biden eventually came back strong to earn higher electoral collage numbers. Sanders previously ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016, eventually losing the presidential nomination to the former First Lady. Clinton went on to run against Donald Trump in the main election, winning the popular vote, but losing the electoral votes.

Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

Many of Sanders' political supporters have since commented on the news, with congressional candidate Ihssane Lecky writing, "Thank you, Bernie Sanders, for fighting for all of us. Your vision for a world where every person is free from oppression, guaranteed healthcare, housing, environmental justice, and a livable income is more important than ever. We're all in this together."

"Congrats to Bernie Sanders and his entire team on an incredible campaign. You included more people than any campaign in US History & led with compassion & integrity for working class Americans. Thank you for making our nation a more perfect union," added Qasim Rashid.

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters after suspending his 2020 campaign: “I want to express to each of you my deep gratitude for helping to create an unprecedented grassroots political campaign that has had a profound impact in changing our nation.” https://t.co/bpsDu5PxTc pic.twitter.com/ptLQLGvi4p — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

Among the comments in his announcement, Sanders took time to thank his staffers for all the hard work they did for his campaign. "You embodied the words that are at the core of our movement, not me but us. And I thank each and every one of you for what you've done," he said. Sanders also explained why he decided to make the "painful" decison to end his campaign. "The path toward victory is virtually impossible," he said, "I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful."

Sanders also quoted the late Nelson Mandela, who said, "It always seems impossible until it is done." He then went on to reference his "Medicare for All" policy. "If we don't believe that we are entitled to health care as a human right, we will never achieve universal health care." At press time, Biden does not appear to have commented on the news.