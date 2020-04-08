Coronavirus Meme About 'Nature Is Healing' Has Social Media in Stitches

A new coronavirus meme about how "nature is healing" has been taking over social media, and it has users in stitches. The meme originates from posts about how during the global pandemic, many aspects of the environment have seen improvements.

According to Peter DeCarlo, an Associate Professor of Environmental Health Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, scientists are seeing incredible benefits to the environment while humans are quaratined away in their homes. "Air pollution levels as observed by satellite are showing drastic improvements in many areas that have been undergoing restrictive quarantines due to COVID-19," he told told Newsweek. "Both China and Italy industrial areas are showing strong drops in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) corresponding to reductions in industrial activity and vehicular traffic. This isn't surprising given that vehicles and industry are the main source of NO2 and when these sources are essentially turned off, the atmosphere will clear up relatively quickly."

As these reports started circulating on social media, users posted tweets about the environmental changes, which eventually lead to some hilarious parody posts that have launched "nature is healing" into a bonafide meme. Scroll down to see some of the original tweets, as well as a number of laugh-out-loud memed versions.