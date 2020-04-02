Donald Trump Called out for Using Coronavirus Briefing to Discuss War on Drugs

Donald Trump is getting called out on social media, after the U.S. President used a coronavirus briefing to discuss the war on drugs. During Wednesday's press conference, Trump had Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, take the podium to comment in plans for fighting against Mexican drug cartels.

In his statements, Millet said, "We're at war with COVID-19, we're at war with terrorists, and we are at war with the drug cartels . . . We're the United States military and we will defend our country." The move is being blasted by social media users, who are upset that a coronavirus briefing was used in this manner. "Trump, we did not need to hear about drug operations at a COVID-19 briefing!! Who the f— really cares when over 5100 people in the U.S. are dying!" one angry Twitter user exclaimed. "Is this a political ploy? Doesn’t mean a damn thing in this present crisis! @realDonaldTrump...grandstanding? You’ve lost!"

WTF!? People are dying and you’re speaking about war with the drug cartels🤔 TRUMP can’t even run this Country😡 I’m TIRED OF TRUMP IGNORANCE & STUPIDITY! https://t.co/fMaSMckbAM — Jae (@Jae45036043) April 2, 2020

