Donald Trump Called out for Using Coronavirus Briefing to Discuss War on Drugs
Donald Trump is getting called out on social media, after the U.S. President used a coronavirus briefing to discuss the war on drugs. During Wednesday's press conference, Trump had Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, take the podium to comment in plans for fighting against Mexican drug cartels.
In his statements, Millet said, "We're at war with COVID-19, we're at war with terrorists, and we are at war with the drug cartels . . . We're the United States military and we will defend our country." The move is being blasted by social media users, who are upset that a coronavirus briefing was used in this manner. "Trump, we did not need to hear about drug operations at a COVID-19 briefing!! Who the f— really cares when over 5100 people in the U.S. are dying!" one angry Twitter user exclaimed. "Is this a political ploy? Doesn’t mean a damn thing in this present crisis! @realDonaldTrump...grandstanding? You’ve lost!"
WTF!? People are dying and you’re speaking about war with the drug cartels🤔 TRUMP can’t even run this Country😡 I’m TIRED OF TRUMP IGNORANCE & STUPIDITY! https://t.co/fMaSMckbAM— Jae (@Jae45036043) April 2, 2020
People are dying because of a deadly pandemic and Trump has Esper briefing the press about drug smuggling for obscure reasons pic.twitter.com/Xuk45Jw8xt— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2020
OH. MY. GOD. Trump starts by trying to create fear about drug cartels & the threats of illicit drugs. Absolutely insane. Jesus Christ. DOCTORS, NURSES, HEALTHCARE WORKERS, HOSPITALS NEED HELP!!!! Honestly, I’m sorry, but I loathe this man and all the other pigs that support him.— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 1, 2020
Why the hell is Mark Esper and Trump talking about drugs??? Can we focus on the coronavirus pandemic? pic.twitter.com/C9rbThyzpT— here4theratio (@Here4theRatio2) April 1, 2020
CNN pulls out of the president's coronavirus briefing and John King blasts Trump for pulling a bait-and-switch to use the presser to announce a war on drugs:
"It is remarkable, and some would say shameless... that’s not what this briefing was scheduled for." pic.twitter.com/dxyfcETRpj— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 1, 2020
So yesterday Trump announced a war on covid-19 and said 200k or more Americans could die.
today: a war with the drug cartels.— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) April 1, 2020
More Trump lackeys being paraded to the mic equating coronavirus with illegal drugs coming in from Mexico. Even with thousands of Americans dying, this administration finds time to advance it's shitty, xenophobic agenda.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 1, 2020
In order to protect us from #Coronavirus #Trump is cracking down on drug dealers. WTF!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NUm3py6UuG— Trixie Martini #PresidentWarren (@MartiniTrixie) April 1, 2020
The "war" on COVID-19 isn't enough to keep Trump's attention.— 𝓢𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓲 (@brief_illusions) April 1, 2020
We now return to our regularly scheduled "war on drugs" segment already in progress. #WagTheDog
What the hell is Trump doing, why the hell is war on drugs which enforcement of makes worse and Iran more important then what we are dealing with right now?
WTF dude, is this an April Fools joke? https://t.co/a6W0fwnAQ0— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 2, 2020
tRump’s mobilizing the military to go after drug cartels???
WTF am I watching???
So the troops are going to have to risk exposure to the virus in order to provide tRump with a distraction from his incompetence?— Hamish Mitchell Photography (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 1, 2020
Trump is trying to distract us with Cartels?— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 1, 2020
In today's episode of Presidential Apprentice, Trump trots out Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley to warn everyone about the drug cartels who "will try to take advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic.
You've got to see it to believe it. pic.twitter.com/b59xWMiUwr— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 1, 2020
Mil Mission Announced By Trump— X22 Report (@X22Report) April 2, 2020
Think Logically
1. During a global pandemic why would you launch a mission with 22 partner nations
2. Why go after the cartels? Power structure of the [DS]
3. Trump mentioned a woman they rescued from Honduras, why?
4. What's the real target?
Can somebody plz explain to me why everybody has to kiss trumps ass every time the whitehouse has a press conference..... we have a damn pandemic and this idiot is talking bout some damn drug cartels, who the fuck cares..???— Keith Hazel (@KeithHazel13) April 1, 2020
Did COVID-19 go away? Just started watching the Trump Shit Show and it was about drug cartels. Glad COVID-19 not worse than drugs. Thanks, Mr. President, for wasting my time!#TrumpShitShow#COVID19 #TrumpMustGo— TrollBlocker (@memfisman) April 1, 2020
#TrumpPressConference #CoronaVirusUpdate
Seriously? We're ramping up the war on drugs? This isn't a coronavirus press conference. This is a distraction and more ass covering for the continuing abysmal response of the Trump administration.— Thomas Reich (@gollum1419_g) April 1, 2020
Dear media: somber Trump is merely tranquilized Trump. He is a drug abuser; don't fall for his heightened War on Drugs distraction!— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 1, 2020
Today's press briefing: "Quick, look over there, not here." The problem is drugs, not Trump's lack of timely leadership.— John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) April 1, 2020
Donald Trump’s day so far:
- Drug cartels— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 1, 2020
- Caravans
- Does he not care that there’s a fucking pandemic?
- “I’m number one on Facebook”
- Nope, he doesn’t care that Americans are dying
- This is genocide
- Fuck him
- Trump is going to hell
- It’s still only 6:30pm
Are we having a drug war to distract from how terribly Trump is handling the a Coronavirus?— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) April 1, 2020