Iconic Brand Logos Reimagined During Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

The world is changing fast due to the coronavirus pandemic, and companies are scrambling to keep up. As symbols of Jure Tovrljan has re-imagined some iconic brand logos to reflect the new reality. The result is a striking set of now viral images.

Tovrljan's work circuclated widely on social media this week as more and more people are stuck inside. The Slovenia-based artist had the idea for his new series about a week ago, according to a report by Fast Company, and said that he decided to share it after social media platforms "were flooded with cheap memes about the topic." He redesigned 12 logos recognizable all over the globe, feeling that it would drive home the world-changing impact of this pandemic on the economy and society as a whole.

"I tried to find something in every brand that communicates perfectly in normal circumstances, but is wrong in these difficult times — mermaid without a mask, Nike telling us to simply do it, Mastercard circles overlapping," Tovrljan said. "If you turn it completely around, it becomes even more powerful."

Here is a look at Tovrljan's logos as they spread across social media.