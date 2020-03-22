Coronavirus National Emergency: Donald Trump's Latest Pandemic Press Conference Seeded Confusion Online

The latest pandemic team press conference at The White House took many forms across its 90 minutes. Donald Trump controlled the main podium on Sunday, with a far smaller group backing him up than Americans have typically gotten used to seeing.

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and FEMA administrator Peter T. Gaynor, Trump took the stage and talked about unrelated actions that had been taken to rescue Americans around the globe. It was a confusing moment but Trump soon brought it to the topic of the coronavirus and the current state of the U.S. response to the pandemic.

Trump addressed his utilization of the Defense Production Act and how his administration has ramped up efforts to get medical supplies to states in need while also authorizing increased National Guard support in New York, California, and Washington.

"Through FEMA, the federal government will be funding 100 percent of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus, while those governors remain in command," Trump said to start off the press conference.