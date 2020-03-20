Amazon.com: 10 Essential Household Items That Are Hard to Come by Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 or coronavirus as many have been calling it, stores like Walmart, Target, Ralphs and Kroger have struggled to keep their shelves stocked with essential items. This includes cleaning supplies, toilet paper and even basic food items. While employees are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and stores sanitized, they're still struggling to keep up with the high demand. However, online companies like Amazon are stepping up to the plate in efforts to try and provide a different avenue for customers to purchase much-needed items, in case they don't feel safe to go out in public or can't find it at their nearby shopping center. While some places are easier to find certain items than the rest, here's a list of high demand items that can either be found in stores or on Amazon.

Clorox and Lysol Wipes Clorox and Lysol wipes are hard to come by these days. While stores may be in stock momentarily, more than likely they'll quickly run out. This appears to be true for Amazon.com as well. Customers' best bet is to either keep checking with local stores and online retailers. (Photo: Clorox)

Hand Sanitizer Hand sanitizer is another product that has been incredibly hard to find as the pandemic continues to grow. While store shelves may be out of stock, Amazon does have some available for purchase. However, most name-brands like Purell and Germ-X have been hard to come by. (Photo: Germ-X)

Toilet Paper Toilet paper has become a popular household item to buy since the outbreak, while many stores across America may be short in supply, Amazon has plenty of options. (Photo: Scott )

Diapers Amazon is in full supply of diapers of all sizes, so put those cloth diapers away. (Photo: Pampers)

Paper Towels Along with toilet paper, paper towels have also been hard to come by. Stores seem to go in and out of phases of having towels in stock and currently, Amazon is mostly out of stock on name brand options. But they do have other options available. (Photo: Bounty )

Trash Bags Since people are cleaning and eating home more, while certain products are struggling to stay in stock, trash bags isn't one of them. There are plenty in stores and online. (Photo: Hefty)

Water While big retailers like Walmart have struggled to keep their shelves stocked with water, Amazon isn't currently running low. (Photo: LIFE WTR )

Toothpaste Toothpaste has seemingly been a product that's had no trouble remaining on shelves or online stores. Either folks aren't brushing their teeth or they are already well stocked. (Photo: Colgate )

Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Products Hair products like shampoo, conditioner and hairspray have also been easily accessible. The same can't be said for hand soap. (Photo: Pantene )