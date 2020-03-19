Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case in US Warehouse and Customers Have Thoughts

Amazon confirmed that a worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company's first known case of COVID-19 for a warehouse employee in the United States. The warehouse facility was temporarily shut down as it was cleaned, a representative said.

"We are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine," an Amazon representative said in a statement to CNBC, adding that the affected employee is receiving medical care and is in quarantine. "Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with local authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and we're following all guidelines from local officials about the operations of our buildings."

The Atlantic, who first reported the news, also reported that Wednesday's night-shift workers at the facility learned about the situation from other employees, and that the company had not yet informed them not to report to work. Amazon denied that, and said that it closed the Queens delivery station for "additional sanitation" and "sent associates home with full pay."

Amazon customers took to social media to react to the news; continue on to see what people are saying.