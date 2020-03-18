Coronavirus: Donald Trump Announcing US to Temporarily Close Borders With Canada Has Social Media Weighing In
On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced that the border between the U.S. and Canada would be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news came on Twitter, where the president promised "Details to follow!" The news got a big response from other users.
President Trump has been criticized on many sides for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic so far. He also has a fraught history with the issues of immigration and border control, which have been the basis of some of his most controversial policies. Now, it appears the two issues have collided, and people in the U.S. have strong feelings.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" the president tweeted on Wednesday.
This post came after the European Union had made a similar announcement, closing its borders to non-citizens according to a report by CNBC. It also followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that his border would be closed to all non-citizens except for those from the U.S.
There is no word yet on when or how President Trump intends to give "more details" on his new northern border policy. In the meantime, here is what Twitter is saying about his announcement.
Already Closed
2 days ago, Canada closed their border to us, you half-assed halfwit. You are a crime against humanity and belong in prison. #TrumpResign #TrumpCrash #TrumpPlague #JoeBidenForPresident2020— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) March 18, 2020
Some users responded falsely claiming that Canada's borders were already closed to the U.S., making President Trump's announcement redundant. This was not actually true — Prime Minister Trudeau's announcement specifically exempted the U.S. from his travel ban, while the one President Trump teased seemed intended to do the opposite. However, we will need more details on the policy to understand clearly.
Pointless
We spend more money on healthcare than any other nation on earth to get worse healthcare than countries that spend far less. Health Canada has been handling the coronavirus pandemic much more effectively and providing more tests than we have. So they’re shutting the border to us.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 18, 2020
Canada's policies aside, some felt that the president's travel ban was still pointless, as there should only be "essential traffic" during a pandemic regardless. All others are expected to practice social distancing, avoiding crowds and public spaces.
'Thank You'
Thank you for ignoring political correctness and protecting Americans FIRST!
BEST PRESIDENT EVER.
MAGA KAG.— David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 18, 2020
Of course, some defended the president and thanked him for this new measure. However, even they seemed to acknowledge that it would be controversial in the language of their tweets.
This story is developing.