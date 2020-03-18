Coronavirus: Donald Trump Announcing US to Temporarily Close Borders With Canada Has Social Media Weighing In

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced that the border between the U.S. and Canada would be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news came on Twitter, where the president promised "Details to follow!" The news got a big response from other users.

President Trump has been criticized on many sides for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic so far. He also has a fraught history with the issues of immigration and border control, which have been the basis of some of his most controversial policies. Now, it appears the two issues have collided, and people in the U.S. have strong feelings.

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

This post came after the European Union had made a similar announcement, closing its borders to non-citizens according to a report by CNBC. It also followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that his border would be closed to all non-citizens except for those from the U.S.

There is no word yet on when or how President Trump intends to give "more details" on his new northern border policy. In the meantime, here is what Twitter is saying about his announcement.