Amazon Coronavirus Warehouse Shipping: Users Complaining on Social Media About Delays

A number of businesses, both large and small, have taken precautions to avoid action that could help spread coronavirus. This includes mega-retail outlet Amazon, who announced on Tuesday that they're suspending all shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses for the foreseeable future.

Amazon also announced that it will be prioritizing medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products until April 5. Given the recent uptick in social distancing, the company has seen a significant surge in orders in recent weeks. In addition, the company will be blocking independent retailers from shipping any non-essential products over the coming weeks. An email was sent to vendors on Tuesday, saying that it would only accept "high-demand products" due to coronavirus concerns.

"We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock and deliver these products to customers," read the email.

Given that ordering from Amazon has become a quick and convenient way of life, with free two-day shipping included, several customers vented their frustration with the development on Twitter.