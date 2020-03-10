Sylvester Stallone Spotted Wearing Gloves While Grocery Shopping Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Sylvester Stallone is taking hygiene seriously amid concerns about the spreading Coronavirus. The actor was seen wearing latex gloves bagging his groceries at a Whole Foods Market on Monday. The photos were published by The Daily Mail.

Stallone kept it low key as he went grocery shopping this week, but photographers still caught sight of him at the Beverly Hills Whole Foods. The actor wore a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers, but most eyes were drawn to his hands. He had white latex gloves stretched conspicuously over his fingers to protect from germs.

Presumably, Stallone was being extra cautious because of the rising threat of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. The disease has a high mortality rate and no vaccine has been developed yet. At 73 years old, Stallone is at high risk of contracting it.

"Rocky Balboa" Stallone wearing gloves at Whole Foods in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/92m8XvRD1A — Wayne Madsen (@WMRDC) March 9, 2020

Stallone appeared to have health on the mind with his grocery selections as well, though that is nothing new. The action star stocked up on organic foods, including many with a long shelf life — possibly heeding the advice of experts to stock up in case of a quarantine. His cart was full of cereal, canned and Jarred goods and frozen snacks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made a number of recommendations for preventing the spread of Coronavirus and avoiding it while out in public. First and foremost, the organization advises everyone to wash their hands often with soap and warm water, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds to drive off all germs.

The CDC also notes that hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol is also effective against the Coronavirus, though soap and water are preferable, as they rinse off real physical debris. The organization also asks people to avoid touching their faces — particularly their eyes, nose and mouth, and especially between hand-washings.

Disposable gloves are not mentioned on the CDC's list of prevention recommendations, though they do make sense so long as users like Stallone do not touch their faces with gloved hands. Another item growing in popularity are face masks, though there has been some misconception about how to use them.

The CDC says that those who are sick or feel they may be getting sick should wear face masks if they absolutely must go out in public — though it would be preferable to stay home. However, the organization notes that healthy people will not get any benefit from wearing the masks while out in public. With shortages of supplies expected, many people are calling on the general public not to hoard masks that may not be needed.

The latest updates on the Coronavirus can be found on the CDC's "situation summary" page at all times.