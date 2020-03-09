Prince William and Kate Middleton Barely Acknowledge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Couple's Last Royal Appearance in Awkward Video

A video from the royal family's latest public appearance seems to show Prince William and Kate Middleton snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge barely acknowledged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a church service on Monday, in a video published by Us Weekly. Some are speculating that it relates to Prince Harry and Markle's exit from royal life.

Prince William, Prince Harry and both of their wives attended a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning. The event was televised in the United Kingdom, showing these members of the royal family together at a public function for the first time since November of last year.

The reunion was not a big deal to the couples, judging by the video. It show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling and saying an inaudible greeting to Prince William and Middleton, who were seated in front of them. The response was brief and, to some eyes, cold.

Royal admirers suspect that this has to do with Prince Harry and Markle's plan to "step back" from royal life in the coming weeks. As announced back in January, they will soon stop their work as "senior members" of the royal family, allowing them more flexibility to travel, live abroad and avoid British tabloid reporters.

In exchange, Prince Harry and Markle are giving up public funding, certain titles and other trappings of royal life. However, a source close to Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly that there is no animosity inside the royal family, particularly when it comes to Queen Elizabeth II.

"The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family," they said. "She made her feelings clear about this [at their lunch]."

They said that Prince William is supportive as well, where he can be. Communication has been sparse between them, but the source said that Prince William is doing his best to show solidarity in spite of his personal feelings.

"William's done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his 'reckless' and 'selfish' actions," they said. "The way he sees it, Harry's thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face. When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate."

As for Middleton, insiders have told the outlet that she and Markle "barely speak" when they happen to see each other. They said that Middleton is "incredibly hurt" by Markle and Prince Harry's decision, feeling that "she acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture."

All of this remains unconfirmed by the royal family itself.