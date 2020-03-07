Lent 2020 Fish Fry: All the Best Sandwiches Served at Fast Food Restaurants

As Easter rolls in this year, many are celebrating Lent and doing their best to avoid meat on Friday. If you've seen an uptick of fish on Fridays or a mix of deals throughout the month leading up to Easter, then you've discovered an answer for why it is happening. If you're wondering what type of options are available out in the fast-food realm, don't fear. There are a variety of deals and offerings, from the classic McDonald's Filet-O-Fish that is a mainstay on the menu to the non-traditional options like Del Taco's shrimp tacos or Popeye's shrimp and catfish. There are plenty of choices all around, with some better than others. Scroll down to see some of the best you can grab right now. You might even find a deal or two. Name your favorite in the comments!

McDonald's View this post on Instagram Is it wrong to love the Filet-O-Fish so much? Asking for a friend. A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Apr 12, 2019 at 6:00am PDT Currently, McDonald's is offering its yearly promotion on the Filet-O-Fish in the United States, with most restaurants offering a 2 for $5 deal on the classic sandwich. Regionally there is a twist on the classic, with the Mid-Atlantic offering an Old Bay flavored tartar sauce to give it a little spice.

Arby's View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arby's (@arbys) on Jan 23, 2020 at 12:00pm PST The roast beef chain has tried to place itself as a direct competitor to McDonald's and its fish sandwich in recent years. They offer three different fish sandwiches, the Crispy Fish, the Fish 'n Cheddar featuring their cheese sauce, and a King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe. The major difference, though, is that Arby's only offers these for a limited period.

Wendy's (Photo: Wendy's) If you follow The Simpsons alum Bill Oakley, you'll know that the fish sandwich is the Shemp of the fast-food Three Stooges lineup. When Wendy's brought back their North Pacific Cod Sandwich in 2019, earning some rave reviews compared to McDonald's and Burger King. Also available for a limited time but worth the trip.

Popeye's (Photo: Popeye's) While Popeye's offers a bomb chicken sandwich, their seafood options are more traditional platters. The Buttermilk Biscuit Shrimp combo is back for $6, while you can also purchase a Shrimp Tackle Box of popcorn shrimp or a fried catfish along with the sides of your choice.

Long John Silver's View this post on Instagram Do Not Let $4.99 Meals Sail By! A post shared by Long John Silver's (@longjohnsilvers) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:15am PST It is similar at Long John Silver's thanks to their year-round platter offerings of fried fish, chicken, clams, shrimp, and other seafood. One odd addition is the fish taco on the menu, giving you something different if you're tired of the same old fried options.

Burger King (Photo: Burger King) This might be your last option if you're looking for a fish sandwich experience. If you're at a Burger King, they do offer a fish that is similar to McDonald's and Wendy's. But if you're comparing quality, it is in a far third place to the other two.

Chick-fil-A (Photo: Chick-fil-A) The popular chicken chain is offering fish sandwiches in certain areas along with a two or three-piece meal. The sandwiches can be ordered much like the chicken, in a regular or deluxe fashion. Regular is the cod fillets and pickles with tartar sauce on the side. Deluxe adds in lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

Bojangles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojangles' (@bojangles) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:11am PST Popeye's regional southern cousin is always a treat if you're near one and they offer fish options for a limited time. The BojAngler fish sandwich is being offered as part of a 2 for $5 promo, a combo meal, or a dinner plate with all of the side choices Bojangles' offers.

Subway (Photo: Subway) Subway might be the most outrageous choice because they don't have a fried option. Their tuna salad and tuna melt are offered year-round, giving you a major difference in taste when it comes to Lent. You'll also get more veggies here than at any of the other options.

White Castle (Photo: White Castle) If you thought White Castle wouldn't have a fish slider, you were a fool. The breaded fish is a new addition to the menu, but it is a new option to the other sliders at the popular regional chain.

Boston Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Market (@bostonmarket) on Feb 26, 2020 at 10:08am PST The fast-like food chain offers Baked Cod every Friday through April 10 and Easter weekend. You get two sides and cornbread with the baked cod filet for $8.99.