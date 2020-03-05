White Claw Adds 3 New Flavors for a Refreshing Summer Twist

Fans of White Claw hard seltzers are rejoicing today, as the company has announced the addition of three new flavors to its already hugely popular line-up of drinks. Starting Thursday, White Claw drinkers will be able to grab the adult beverage in lemon, watermelon and tangerine. The new flavors will be sold individually, as well as in a brand new 12-can variety case.

The company does not appear to be retiring any of its other flavors to make room for the new tastes, so fans can still also grab White Claw in regular delicious flavors such as black cherry and mango.

"The first flavors debuted by the brand in more than 16 months, each White Claw Hard Seltzer is meticulously crafted with uncompromising quality, hand-selected ingredients and curated specially with White Claw drinkers in mind," a press release per the company reads. "These flavors join one of the best-selling Hard Seltzer flavors, White Claw Mango, in an all-new 12-pack Variety Pack, available now at retailers nationwide."

Per a newswire from Street Insider, each new flavor has the "clean, crisp taste of seltzer water with a hint of fruit flavor." These new flavors are:

White Claw Tangerine : refreshing citrus a little more sweet than tart, "embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge";

: refreshing citrus a little more sweet than tart, "embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge"; White Claw Watermelon : a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and notably "clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy." It is also said to feature a "fresh, natural watermelon aroma";

: a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and notably "clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy." It is also said to feature a "fresh, natural watermelon aroma"; White Claw Lemon, which has been under development for over two years. Its lemon is a very subtle and delicate flavor to work with and contains flavor bursts of lemon aroma for a crisp, citrus refreshment.

Fans have already been taking to social media to comment on the new flavors, with one tweeting, "YO I BET THAT WATERMELON IS FIRE."

"I feel like the tangerine will be the best of the new ones. I can’t drink for another week because of kickboxing but I’m ready for my black cherry & raspberry again," someone else said.

Several uses for these

1. Spike my Titos

2. Rinse my mouth after I brush my teeth

"Everyone’s excited about watermelon whiteclaw .... I’m just excited about the lemon flavor," another person offered.

"I need whiteclaw to replace the mango flavor with grapefruit in the variety pack with lemon, tangerine, and watermelon," a fourth fan suggested.

Other used the new White Claw flavors as an opportunity to toss out some jokes, with one writing, "The world needs a vaccine for the cornavirus and we get 2 new flavors of white claw."

"I honestly read this #WhiteClawFlavors as #whiteclawflaws and now that’s what I’m really intrigued with," quipped another user.

"Distracting myself from the impending threat of covid-19 with the news of 2 new white claw flavors," one last user joked.

With 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar per 12 fluid ounce serving, and 5 percent ALC/VOL, White Claw Hard Seltzer is a refreshing beverage blending seltzer water, a gluten free alcohol base and a hint of fruit flavor.

