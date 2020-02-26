MillerCoors Headquarters in Milwaukee: Police Responding to Active Shooting Reports

Police are responding to a reported active shooter situation at MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. The Daily Mail noticed that the official Milwaukee Police Twitter account had tweeted that they were on the scene near the beer company's headquarters on Wednesday afternoon. Early reports are indicating that anywhere between two and seven people have been shot, including the gunman.

The number of victims has yet to be officially confirmed, and it's also unclear how of the shooting victims were fatally wounded.

According to the Milwaukee Sentinal Journal, employees were told to find a safe place to hide after the shooter opened fire. In an email, the company also indicated to employees that they were aware of their location, although the entire campus was placed on lockdown as a safety measure.

James Boyles, whose wife, Lasonya Ragdale, works in the company's claims department, spoke with the outlet. In a series of texts with his wife, she indicated that she was locked in a mailroom with co-workers and that all employees had been alerted to the shooting. MillerCoors' public relations has also confirmed that there was an incident.

The MSJ also reports that commanders of the Milwaukee Fire Department had also told dispatchers that multiple people were shot, according to emergency radio traffic provided by Broadcastify.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no further details were provided by the Milwaukee police, other than calling it a "critical incident."

In a follow-up tweet, they wrote that there was a media staging area nearby, stressing that "this is an active scene," and offering an alternate route to local residents, encouraging them to stay away from the crime scene.

The MillerCoors headquarters is currently home to 610 jobs, including corporate functions including human resources, financing and information technology.

Sources have told WISN 12 that the shooter was an employee of MillerCoors, though his motives remain unclear.

