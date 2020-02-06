Donald Trump Jr. Compares Speaker Nancy Pelosi to 'Satan' After Dad Donald's Comments About 'Faith'

Donald Trump Jr. compared Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to "Satan" just hours after his father, President Donald Trump, made controversial comments regarding her "faith" during his speech at Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast. The comments came after Pelosi, a Roman Catholic, has repeatedly claimed that she prays for the president.

Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures. https://t.co/rdz7UdOEvu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2020

During his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, the president, without naming any names, blasted both Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney as people who wrongly invoked their faith as justification" in their calls for his removal from office.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that's not so," he said. "So many people have been hurt, and we can't let that go on. And I'll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House."

Responding to the attack at her weekly press conference shortly after, Pelosi had reiterated that she does, in fact, pray for the president.

"I don't know if the president understands about prayer or people who pray," she said, according to The Hill. "I pray for the United States of America, I pray for him, I pray for President Bush still, President Obama…because it's a heavy responsibility…I pray hard for him because he's so off the track of our Constitution, our values, our country...He really needs our prayers."

"So he can say whatever he wants, but I do pray for him and I do so sincerely and without anguish, gently, that's the way I pray for everybody else," she added. "He's talking about things that he knows little about: faith and prayer."

Although Pelosi has not responded to Trump Jr.'s tweet, several social media users have pointed out his lack of Scripture knowledge, as Satan did, in fact, quote Scripture in both Matthew 4:1-11 and Luke 4:1-13.

Satan DID quote Scripture, which you'd know if you had ever read them or been to church. Matthew 4:1-11, Luke 4:1-13 — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) February 6, 2020

The tense back-and-forth comes just after the Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit the president on two articles of impeachment – Article I, abuse of power, and Article II, obstruction of Congress.