State of the Union: Solider Surprises Family With Early Return From Deployment During Donald Trump's Speech

The State of the Union address stole the airwaves on Tuesday night as President Donald Trump stepped to the podium on Capitol Hill. Among a few surprises throughout the evening, Trump's biggest proved to be an emotional moment that saw a soldier return early from deployment to surprise his family.

Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams came in to the shock of his wife and two children. The moment was a big winner across social media.

"There is one more thing, tonight, we have a very special surprise," Trump began. "I am thrilled to inform you your husband is back from deployment and he is here with us tonight. We couldn't keep him waiting any longer."

The scene drew a standing ovation from all those in attendance.

The U.S. Army Twitter account put out a video from Williams talking about his service and that his family is what gets him through everything.

"Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams was just reunited with his family at the #StateofTheUnion. They represent our great Army families & the sacrifices they make on behalf of the nation. We are honored to have Soldiers like Williams in our ranks," the tweet read.

"American soldier & father returns to his family during #SOTU2020," one user tweeted. "It is hard to imagine a more emotionally powerful or politically potent moment for a president to create."

"No he didn't! President Trump just made a "soldier returns home" moment live during the #SOTU address," one viewer tweeted. "The Trump Presidency is the Best. Reality Show. Ever."

Among Trump's other surprises during the evening was presenting Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The appearance of Limbaugh also was a stunner especially after his announcement on Monday that he is in the advanced stages of lung cancer.

He put out the news during his radio show.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me," he said.

He continued, "There are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I'm reacting to treatment... My intention is to come here everyday I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction."