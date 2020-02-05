State of the Union: Michael Moore Weighs in on Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tearing up Donald Trump's Speech

Filmmaker Michael Moore was in full support of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's speech-ripping move on Tuesday night. At President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Pelosi ripped his speech in half -- a move that many took as direspectful. Others, such as Moore, cheered her on.

"Thank you. That felt good," Moore wrote alongside a photo of Pelosi tearing the speech in half.

Moore's post picked up over 13,600 likes on Twitter, and over 1,600 retweets. However, the replies to the tweet told a different story, as many were unsatisfied with that moment feeling it was "an empty gesture."

Opponents of President Trump are finding it hard to root for Pelosi this week after she approved his exorbitant military budget. Many pointed this fact out to Moore, saying that it made Pelosi's opposition to him on screen little more than pageantry.

And then she went right back to enabling his every move. Empty theatrics. — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy (@SarcasmStardust) February 5, 2020

"REALLY! Michael it was a cheap way to make Dems think she's on their side," one person wrote. "She has allowed Trump to further his agenda 95% of the time. She smears Progressives every chance she gets. Against Medicare4All and The [Green New Deal]. DO BETTER MICHAEL."

"Know what would feel good? If Nancy and the corporate dems had refused to vote for NDAA and Trump's apartheid wall," added another. "Or not fast-tracked his judges. Or refused to vote for 'automatic austerity.' Or rejected giving him more spying powers in the Patriot Act..."

"Would've felt better if she denied his military budget," wrote a third.

She should have ripped up the $4.6 billion emergency budget instead of handing him all that money to cage and torture more children pic.twitter.com/7jZ73YuaWR — Marie Fonseca 🔥🅰️🌹🚫 (@TheMarieFonseca) February 5, 2020

Of course, the president's supporters lashed out at Moore as well, writing that Moore and Pelosi were both behaving unprofessionally.

"Embarrassing, childish and disrespectful regardless of your political affiliations," one person tweeted.

"She disgraced her office again. Emotional and unprofessional," added another.

Oh stop, it means nothing. An empty gesture. She voted for his military budget. — Nonconformist (@menyaviv) February 5, 2020

Moore did not respond to his commenters on Wednesday morning. Moore is known for his politically charged documentary films, often featuring himself as a host and commentator. his last film, Fahrenheit 11/9, was released in 2018, and he has no more on the way.

These days, Moore's main focus seems to be his podcast, Rumble. The show discusses U.S. politics and issues around the world, with episodes released as often as once per day. The show kicked off in December of 2019, and has picked up steam in the new year.

Moore has publicly endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election. He and other political commentators are still waiting for the results of the Iowa caucus.