Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna During Grammys

Among the many celebrities paying tribute to Kobe Bryant following he and his daughter Gianna Bryant's untimely death, along with seven other passengers on board a helicopter, the late Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend Lauren London paid a sweet tribute to the 41-year-old. Her short, but heartfelt post followed London accepting the rappers posthumous Grammys award in Hussle's honor. In her post she shared a series of three sweet photos that highlighted heartwarming moments between the father and his daughter.

"Heart is heavy. There are no words, just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family," she wrote."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:23pm PST

It was an emotional night for everyone, but especially for London after hearing about the devastating news involving Bryant and the rest of the passengers, but then in turn accepting an award for her late boyfriend who was fatally shot last year in March 2019.

"I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," she said after he won Best Rap Performance. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something he will forever be able to live with."

Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles near the Hyde Park neighborhood in south of Crenshaw. Three other people were shot as well. Fans mourned the loss of Hussle as he was a legendary name among the world of music and rap.

During the Grammys last night, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men gave a special tribute to Bryant after having to start the annual award show on such an emotional and somber note. Their tribute brought tears to many in the crowd, as well as to the eyes of those watching from their home. In honor of her second consecutive year as host, she took on the difficult task of opening the show with her monologue. She found the words to deliver an emotional message about Bryant and his impact on the building — Staples Center where the Grammys were hosted and where Bryant played as a Laker for 20 seasons — the city and the world.

"We are all standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she noted in her message. That was when she and Boyz II Men sang the heartbreaking song "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye."