Demi Rose Is the 'Best Version' of Herself With Bright Bikini Photos

✖

Demi Rose Mawby has had quite the 2021 to this point after getting to travel a bit amid the pandemic precautions worldwide. Her return to Ibiza indeed does have a magical feel to it, where models prance around reading books and enjoy the sun with random pets. Rose does it a lot and her photos are like some disconnected bubble to the rest of the world people can see outside of their window. Dreary isn't a word on "Magic Island."

That last note is how you could describe the latest photos from Rose. In the first from a few days back, the U.K. model was becoming the "best version" of herself in a bright green bikini and robe, barely hiding her curves while delighting fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

"I love seeing these amazing photos, you look spectacular and gorgeous," one fan wrote in the comments of the photo. "You are a very cute and very elegant princess," another added. Several others dropped in a series of fire emoji and hearts to celebrate Rose's looks and to give her sustenance for another day.

Her most recent photo actually shows even less but does give the model a chance to bask in the glow of the sunshine. "Sunlit from Heaven," she wrote in the caption of the photo, including a white heart emoji.

Fans were also very pleased with the latest snapshot, heaping praise on the U.K. model from the get-go. "Cute picture EVER u look amazingly beautiful," one fan wrote alongside a string of emoji that included fire, surprised faces and a black heart. "Beautiful beautiful woman," another added to the pile. "I wish you were my girlfriend Demi," a third wrote, somewhat questionably.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Her most recent posts came after a bit of a hiatus for the popular Instagram influencer. She will sometimes hold off from posting photos to her main feed, opting instead for short peeks into her life through her Instagram story. Her hiatus actually had a simple answer, but it shows how her fans can be a little impatient.

"I have been having my hair lightened over the past week and it takes a lot of time to get it to the perfect shade. I can't wait to show you guys! God bless my super talented best friend [Faye Browne] for all of her patience and time caring for my hair to make it perfect," Rose shared. And with that message, 16 million followers sighed in unison.