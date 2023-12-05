You Might Get to Watch Paramount+ on Your Next Flight

The streaming industry has been evolving toward bundles and packages over the last few years – for better or worse – and Paramount+ may have just landed the most ubiquitous partnership yet. According to a report by Advanced Television, Paramount+ and LATAM Airlines Group just struck a deal that would put Paramount+ exclusive content on over 300 aircraft flying around the world. Your next flight might be the perfect excuse to get hooked on a show you've been meaning to check out.

The deal between Paramount and LATAM will span across 300 aircraft in 25 countries and 148 total locations, all with a special "Paramount+ Branded Channel" on board. It will show up on the In-Flight Entertainment system. LATAM is primarily owned by Banco de Chile, but Delta Air Lines holds a 10-percent stake in the company while Qatar Airways holds another 10 percent. It's easy to speculate that this deal could signal a shift in the streaming industry and a new perk in the airline industry.

Paramount+ executive Marco Nobili issued a statement on the deal, saying: "At Paramount+, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to bring our content to as many viewers as possible, wherever they are, even in the skies. The partnership with LATAM Airlines allows us to reach a captive audience of consumers while they are traveling, and there's no better way to discover a new series or enjoying a show than when you are flying. Making our Paramount+ content available to LATAM customers is great for the travelers, and a testament to our commitment to deliver exceptional consumer entertainment experiences to our fans."

"We celebrate our collaboration with Paramount+ to further enhance the global experience of our passengers," he went on. "At LATAM, we constantly strive to offer exceptional journeys, and this exciting agreement underscores our strong commitment. The innovations we bring aim not only to connect with the emotions of passengers but also to ensure that every journey with us is an unforgettable experience."

The Paramount+ hub on LATAM flights will reportedly put a special emphasis on Halo, the TV adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise. Passengers will be encouraged to binge the series this month before the new season premieres in February. Meanwhile, other acclaimed Paramount+ shows will be available to stream including Yellowstone, 1923, Tuls King, Special Ops: Lioness and children's shows like Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years.

If you're not planning a trip any time soon, Paramount+ is still one of the best deals in streaming today. You can sign up here for the "Essential" plan for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, or for the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for either $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. You can cancel the service at any time.