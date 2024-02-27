Why Prince William Is Allegedly 'Jealous' of Prince Harry

It's no secret that Prince Harry harbors some bitterness toward his older brother, Prince William, but now insiders say that the heir is jealous of the "spare" as well. In a new ABC News, British journalist Robert Jobson said that Prince William has expressed some "jealousy" over Prince Harry's Invictus Games and their success around the world. Prince William is trying to establish himself as a world leader, and he was surprised at how quickly Prince Harry won over other governments with his adaptive sports competition.

ABC's new special is called Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, and it is streaming now on Hulu. It includes commentary from Jobson, who has been reporting on the royal family in newspapers, TV broadcasts and nonficiton books for years. He praised The Invictus Games, calling them Prince Harry's "number one passion project. It's been very successful since its outset. It doesn't come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and he's been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive."

"But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone. I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved," Jobson went on.

In the past, the whole British royal family shared in the success of the Invictus Games in many ways, because Prince Harry was one of them. Some royals even made appearances at the event before Prince Harry dropped his duties for the monarchy in 2020.

However, royal commentator Victoria Murphy pointed out: "Harry is no longer a working royal. Invictus no longer sits under the umbrella of organizations that the royal family officially are part of and therefore, they haven't mentioned it at all since Harry stepped back as a working royal."

Prince Harry wrote about the undertone of "competition" that always permeated his relationship with his brother in his memoir last year. That, combined with other issues, has added compounding strain to the brothers' relationship, but this month things took a turn when King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Even under those circumstances, Prince William reportedly declined to meet with his brother, who flew to the U.K. immediately to see their father.

"I thought it was really interesting not just that William didn't want to see Harry when he came over to the U.K. but he was happy for people to know that he had no plans to see him," Murphy remarked. "I think that says a lot about how significant those hostilities still are."

There's no telling exactly what the princes are thinking or feeling, but public interest in their feud is definitely approaching an all-time high. The new ABC News special Prince Harry's Mission is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.