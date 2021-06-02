Why Netflix's 'Woman in the Window' Got Terrible Reviews

After two delays and a corporate change of hands, The Woman in the Window finally premiered on Netflix last month only to be lambasted with negative reviews. The movie stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman who begins spying on her neighbors only to witness a violent crime and become embroiled in a criminal conspiracy. Viewers are leaving scathing reviews of the writing and direction of the movie.

The Woman in the Window was originally slated for release in October of 2019, but it was delayed due to poor test screenings at the time, according to a report by Indie Wire. After some additional editing, the movie's release date was moved to May of 2020, though of course, that had to be changed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, 20th Century Fox Studios sold the rights to the movie to Netflix, and after the coronavirus, it seemed like a perfect fit for audiences coming out of isolation. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The movie is based on a novel by the same name written by author A.J. Finn. The novel was published in 2018 and received reasonably positive reviews, which makes the criticism of the writing in the movie adaptation that much more surprising. It's hard to tell which critics are disappointed in the story overall and which are comparing the movie to its source material.

Either way, the majority of viewers seemed let down. The Woman in the Window has a 26 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 36 percent score among the general audience. Here's a look at why critics say they disliked the movie so much.