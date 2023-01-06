'Wednesday' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix

Wednesday has been one of Netflix's biggest shows of all time, after only one season. Now, we have an update on the Tim Burton-created series' Season 2 fate at the streamer. In a new video, Netflix shared clips from Wednesday Season 1 along with footage of fans who've been rallying around the series. near the end of the clip, Netflix reveals that "the global phenomenon will return for Season 2."

In Wednesday, Jenna Ortega (X, Scream) portrays the titular goth culture icon, Wednesday Addams. The show follows the Addams family daughter — and Nevermore Academy student — as she "solves mysteries using her psychic ability." Among the many investigations, Wednesday takes on are many involving murder and a "25-year-old mystery" that involves her own family. Burton directed the series, marking his first time helming a TV show. The filmmaker is most well-known for movies such as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Alice in Wonderland. Longtime writers and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) will serve as showrunners of Wednesday.

Netflix first announced Wednesday back in February 2022, with Netflix executive Teddy Biaselli saying, "When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar's pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story." Biaselli later spoke about Burton's involvement with the show, praising the iconic director for his legacy and vision.

"Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," he continues. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

Wednesday's father Gomez Addams, the family patriarch, is portrayed by Luis Guzmán (Narcos, The Do-Over). The role was played famously by the late Raul Julia in the Addams Family films. Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. The character is described as "still" having "an axe to grind with her former classmate, Morticia Addams."

Notably, the matriarch in this adaptation of the gothic family is played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Rounding out the cast of Wednesday are Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane. Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.