'Tell Me Lies' Exclusive Sneak Peek: Oliver Visits Bree in His Wife's Class
Watch an intense 'Tell Me Lies' scene featuring Bree (Catherine Missal) and professor Oliver (Tom Ellis). As their romance begins to flourish, Oliver comes into his wife Marianne's (Gabriella Pession) class (who is also Bree's professor too!)
